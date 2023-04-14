Actor Shahmir Khan who plays the negative lead role of Rocky in Shemaroo Umang’s Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, is frank and honest in his answering. The talented actor braved our Rapid Fire questions and put up a brave front while answering it.

Here you can see Shahmir taking his Rapid Fire questions.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

Power to get invisible

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

SRK

Tell us a joke:

Sab kuch pehle say likha hua hai

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

Tomorrow lies in the actions you do today.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Dettol

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Family kay saath sukoon

What kind of books do you like to read:

Only drama

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

Space and its endlessness

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Messy hair