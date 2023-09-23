Television | Celebrities

Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma: Classic blouse designs to style your sarees

These TV divas Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, and Nia Sharma, sure know how to turn heads with their classic blouse designs and impeccable style. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Sep,2023 03:00:43
When it comes to stealing the spotlight on big occasions, these TV divas, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, and Nia Sharma, sure know how to turn heads with their classic blouse designs and impeccable style.

Shivangi Joshi: Dazzling in glittery gold

Shivangi Joshi, the epitome of elegance and grace, dazzled in a glittery golden deep plunging neck blouse that added just the right amount of oomph to her look. Teaming it up with a beautiful blue silk saree, she struck the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary. With her hair elegantly pulled back into a sleek bun, she exuded sophistication. The minimal makeup and a pair of gorgeous jhumkas were the cherry on top, making her look nothing short of breathtaking.

Rubina Dilaik: Timeless elegance in golden and navy blue

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik opted for a timeless golden and navy blue silk saree, paired with a scooped neck full-sleeved matching blouse. Her choice of outfit reflected both poise and panache. With her long straight hair cascading down, she embodied simplicity at its finest. The minimal makeup look was a testament to her natural beauty, making her shine effortlessly.

Nia Sharma: Bold and beautiful

Nia Sharma, the ultimate trendsetter, turned heads in her stunning golden embellished traditional saree. What stole the show, however, was her blouse – featuring a daring cutout on the back and an elegant boat neck. She elevated her look with a sleek hairbun, showcasing her innate style. For makeup, she chose to go minimal, letting her radiant personality do all the talking, while her choice of accessories added the perfect touch of glamour.

In a world where fashion trends are ever-changing, these three divas have shown that classic blouse designs and timeless elegance will never go out of style. Whether it’s Shivangi’s glamorous plunge, Rubina’s timeless grace, or Nia’s daring twist, they’ve set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts everywhere. These ladies have truly mastered the art of making every big day an unforgettable fashion moment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

