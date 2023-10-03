Television | Celebrities

Slay Every Occasion Like Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi And Niti Taylor In Trendy Dresses

Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, and Niti Taylor are fashionistas in the Television industry. Here, take cues to style every small to big occasion in trendy dresses. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Oct,2023
When it comes to styling, our Television divas never fail to match up to the expectations. Whether styling for festivals, parties, or casual days, they know how to ace it all. Here, take cues to slay every occasion from Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, and Niti Taylor.

Surbhi Jyoti In Salwar Suit

Give your home festive occasion a desi touch in a salwar suit. You can slay in the elegance of a traditional outfit with the comfort of a night suit just like Surbhi Jyoti in these colorful sequins and sparkle embroidered slip kurta. She paired it with a beige pajama and dupatta. The sparkling earrings, maan tik, and minimal elevate her glam.

Divyanka Tripathi In Mini Dress

Be the star of the night in the charisma of a black mini dress. Short and sweet mini dresses are a perfect choice to be the slayer at the party, like Divyanka’s black mini dress with full sleeves and ruffle details around her neckline. She made it simple yet attractive with glossy pink lips and a puffy hairstyle.

Niti Taylor In Chikankari Kurta Set

Make every small moment special with the traditional flair. The chikankari kurta set is trendy and captivating. Niti Taylor shows how to slay the simplicity in a pink chikankari kurta with a layered palazzo pajama. With the oxidized earrings and dark pink bangles, she adds an extra dose of glamour. Isn’t she looking as beautiful as nature?

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

