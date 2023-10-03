Slay Every Occasion Like Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi And Niti Taylor In Trendy Dresses

Highlights

Surbhi Jyoti shows how to get ready for festivals at home.

Divyanka Tripathi teaches to be the star of the night in party dress.

Niti Taylor makes her small moment beautiful in a simple kurta set.

When it comes to styling, our Television divas never fail to match up to the expectations. Whether styling for festivals, parties, or casual days, they know how to ace it all. Here, take cues to slay every occasion from Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, and Niti Taylor.

Surbhi Jyoti In Salwar Suit

Give your home festive occasion a desi touch in a salwar suit. You can slay in the elegance of a traditional outfit with the comfort of a night suit just like Surbhi Jyoti in these colorful sequins and sparkle embroidered slip kurta. She paired it with a beige pajama and dupatta. The sparkling earrings, maan tik, and minimal elevate her glam.

Divyanka Tripathi In Mini Dress

Be the star of the night in the charisma of a black mini dress. Short and sweet mini dresses are a perfect choice to be the slayer at the party, like Divyanka’s black mini dress with full sleeves and ruffle details around her neckline. She made it simple yet attractive with glossy pink lips and a puffy hairstyle.

Niti Taylor In Chikankari Kurta Set

Make every small moment special with the traditional flair. The chikankari kurta set is trendy and captivating. Niti Taylor shows how to slay the simplicity in a pink chikankari kurta with a layered palazzo pajama. With the oxidized earrings and dark pink bangles, she adds an extra dose of glamour. Isn’t she looking as beautiful as nature?

