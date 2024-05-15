Sneak Peek into Nia Sharma’s New Avatar in a Black Lehenga Set from Suhagan Chudail Set!

Nia Sharma has a large fan base and is widely praised for her stylish sense. She is regarded as one of the most fashionable divas in the television industry. She surprised everyone with her performance in Naagin 4, and now she’s back with another supernatural drama. She will now appear in Suhagan Chudail, portraying a chudail in the show. Recently, she shared a picture series on her Instagram story as she shared a glimpse of her in a Chudail avatar in a black lehenga set from her Suhagan Chudail set. Take a look below.

Nia Sharma turns Suhagan Chudail in a Black Lehenga Set-

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture series of herself in a black lehenga set from Set. The actress appeared stunningly in a black lehenga set. The black background with multi-colored floral embroidered deep neckline strappy, sleeveless blouse is a vibrant and eye-catching piece. The floral embroidery adds a pop of color and visual interest to the black base, creating a beautiful contrast. The matching flared skirt, and the sheer dupatta with gold work add a touch of luxury and sophistication to the outfit.

Nia Sharma’s Glam Appearance-

She completes her ensemble with a golf and stone stud necklace, matching earrings, a maatha patta, a kamar patta, bangles, and a gold ring bracelet for an extra sense of sparkle. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open hairstyle, which gives a perfect Chudail look. Beautiful dark eyes, contour cheeks, and pink lips give her a radiant shine. With her dazzling appearance, she completes her Desi look.

In the first picture, she shared a picture of a blouse house with dry leaves seen everywhere, showing a proper Chudail set, and she flaunts her hand and shows her black nails. In the next picture, she gave a glimpse of her Chudail avatar and revealed her dazzling Lehenga outfit.

