Avneet Kaur, Pranali Rathod & Nia Sharma Inspired Bold Denim Shorts To Slay Your Glam

Denim shorts are a timeless trend that keeps evolving with different patterns and styles, blending comfort with style. In modern times, they have become a staple not just for celebrities but also for common girls who are fashion enthusiasts. If you are looking for some inspiration, take cues from Avneet Kaur, Pranali Rathod, and Nia Sharma.

Avneet Kaur‘s Denim Style

Known for her bold and fearless fashion, Avneet picked a white sleeveless crop top teamed with white-washed ripped denim shorts, defining her jaw-dropping curves. The actress looked pretty with a curly hairstyle, pink cheeks, and baby pink lips. Lastly, the sparkling high heels added glamor.

Pranali Rathod‘s Shorts Look

She loves to embrace simplicity but with an aesthetic vibe, making her different from the crowd. The actress picked a white off-shoulder mesh top with full sleeves tucked in with blue denim shorts flaunting her long legs. She ditched makeup and accessories with an open hairstyle and dewy cheeks, making her look gorgeous. She embraces boldness with elegance.

Nia Sharma‘s Shorts Look

Like always, Nia broke the internet with this look. Fearlessly embracing bold style, she wore a black high-neck top teamed with low-waisted denim that defined her jaw-dropping curves. However, the shorts with just a waistline and visible ripped pockets took the risk factor to another level. With smokey eyes, nude makeup, and a straight-open hairstyle, Nia looked oh-so-breathtaking.