Reem Shaikh is a stunning diva in the industry. Recently, the diva embraced her ethnicity in a white kurta and red dupatta like an alluring queen. Check out the pictures

The stunning Reem Shaikh is back to bloom with her fashion file in traditional flair. With her impeccable fashion sense and sartorial choices, she exudes her ethnicity with a touch of allure and sophistication. This time, the beauty makes a case of traditional glam in a salwar suit.

Reem Shaikh’s Magical Glimpse In Salwar Suit

Sharing the stunning set of pictures, Reem Shaikh wore a white kurta with gold work paired with matching dupatta and pajama. She looks alluring in the simple ethnic glam. Styled by Rajat Manchanda, her glam was perfect for any occasion.

But wait, there is more to this enchanting glam! She opted for a small jhumka and chain that suited well with her simple look. Her open hairstyle, blushed rosy cheeks, nude lips, and a beautiful black bindi adorn her enchanting appearance.

To make her appearance typical, Reem adorns her look with yellow bangles in one hand and a bracelet in the other. In the set of pictures, the actress embraced her ethnicity in the glowing look.

Undoubtedly, with her beauty in the pictures, flaunting her ethnicity caught our attention and made hearts flutter. Reem has always amazed us with her gorgeousness in traditional.

Did you like Reem Shaikh’s magical glam in the simple salwar suit set? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section.