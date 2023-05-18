Soul of times: Divyanka Tripathi can’t get enough of her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi shares gorgeous pictures from her Dubai trip again with her dear husband Vivek Dahiya. The pictures are channelling nothing but couple goals, check out below

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, a celebrated couple in the entertainment industry, embody a beautiful love story that captivates hearts with its romance and affection.

Their love and romance transcend the screen, as their relationship blossomed from a deep connection both on and off-screen. Divyanka and Vivek’s chemistry is evident in their shared moments of tenderness and genuine affection, which have endeared them to fans around the world.

The two are currently in Dubai spending their best times together. Owing to that, the couple has been constantly keeping us hooked and wowed with her everyday posts on social media handle. The pictures are nowhere to be missed out on. Check out below-

Divyanka Tripathi shares pictures from Dubai

In the pictures, we can see the two looking all stunning in white. Divyanka can be seen wearing a stylish florally embellished white long dress. She teamed it off with her long straight hair and minimal makeup look. On the other hand, Vivek can be seen wearing a white t-shirt along with blue jeans and messy hair.

Sharing the pictures, Divyanka wrote, “Pictures are the soul of times spent together that you can revisit and relive forever.

#MemoriesInTheMaking”

Here take a look-

Dubai, a place that you must visit

Dubai is not just a haven for the affluent. It welcomes visitors from all walks of life, providing a diverse range of attractions and experiences. Traditional souks, such as the bustling Gold Souk and Spice Souk, offer glimpses into Dubai’s rich cultural heritage, where one can haggle for unique treasures and immerse oneself in the vibrant atmosphere.

