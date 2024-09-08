Television | Celebrities

Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi recently shared photos donning their casual look in aesthetic ensembles. Take a look below.

Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi are the top divas in the town who have not only impressed the audience with their on-screen performances but also their impeccable sense of fashion. The divas choose different types of ensembles as per their personality. Shweta often opts for chic, comfortable outfits like trendy jeans and stylish tops, while Divyanka prefers elegant yet relaxed looks, including flowy dresses and casual kurtas. Both actresses effortlessly blend comfort with style, setting casual fashion goals for their fans.

Shweta Tiwari’s Printed Shirt And Jeans Look

Get that vibrant look for your summer days in casual, just like the popular Indian actress Shweta Tiwari. The diva opts for a yellow printed shirt with puffy sleeves, making her look like a ray of sunshine. She pairs her look with white fitting jeans, giving her a comfortable and sophisticated appearance. With her minimalistic makeup and hairstyle, the diva looks super gorgeous in her casual look.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Flowy Shirt Dress Look

Keeping it simple yet attractive, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress grabs attention in a simple dress. The diva wore a light green flowy shirt maxi dress. In the comfy ensemble, the actress rocks her casual charm. With her open hairstyle, black glasses and funky shoes, Divyanka exudes vacation vibes. The simple maxi dress can be styled for office appearance, daily wear or parties.