Mohsin Khan is known for his impeccable fashion sense. Over the years, with his amazing stylish looks on social media, Khan has never failed to turn heads with his looks. Owing to that, here we have decoded Mohsin’s stylish looks in beige casual wear below. Check out-

Mohsin Khan shares stunning look in casuals

Mohsin Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures. He looked stunning in his stunning casuals. He wore a stylish beige shirt that he teamed with beige trouser pants. The actress completed the look with a stylish beige velvet textured suncap. The actor gave off nothing but goals, as he shared the pictures.

Sharing the pictures he wrote, “Stare unseeingly…”

Fans Reactions

Soon after he shared the picture on his Instagram handle, fans came in gushing with comments and praises for the actor.

One wrote, “Missing you On-screen so much but I know it will be worth waiting”,

another wrote, “How can someone look alike a Beautiful Star who spread light when it’s Dark everywhere 😍✨”

a third user wrote, “Shab-e-Qadar mubarak jaana🥰to you and your family.May Allah shower his countless blessings on you and your family also protect you and your family from evils eye Aameen❤🤗 @khan_mohsinkhan”

Work Front

With his charming personality and versatile acting skills, Mohsin Khan has become a household name in India, especially among the younger generation. He rose to fame with his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka in the hit television show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and has since then been a fan favorite.