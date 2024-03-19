Style Showdown: Disha Parmar vs. Nia Sharma: Who Slayed In A Red Ruffle Maxi Dress Better?

Disha Parmar and Nia Sharma are captivating people’s attention with their bold and striking looks. The well-known TV actors sparked social media attention with their stunning appearance when they flaunted their amazing beauty in a red maxi dress with ruffles. The divas shared an incredible post on their Instagram feed and engaged her admirers. Please take a peek at their stunning long red maxi dress with ruffles.

Disha Parmar And Nia Sharma’s Red Ruffle Maxi Dress Appearance-

Disha Parmar

The telly beauty uploaded a gorgeous picture series on Instagram as she opted for a red ruffle maxi dress. The outfit comprises a red strappy, sleeveless, U-neckline, diagonal ruffled, long-length maxi dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, straight, messy hairstyle. The diva applied simple base makeup with nude matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver wristwatch and paints her nails pink.

Nia Sharma

The stunning actress also opted for a red ruffle maxi dress and posted pictures of herself on Instagram. She appeared in a red strappy, sleeveless, U-neckline, plain diagonally ruffles featuring long-length maxi dress. She fashioned her hair in middle-parted wavy open tresses. The diva opted for minimal makeup with glam makeup, black smudge eyeshadow, brown blush shimmery highlighted cheeks, and nude brown creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with long gold earrings, silver and gold rings, and white sneakers.

The television divas look gorgeous in red ruffle maxi dress, and we are confused about who slayed in red ruffle maxi dress.

