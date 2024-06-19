Suhagan Chudail Fame Nia Sharma Turns’ Barbie Girl’ In Pink Ruffle Dress With Star Necklace

Nia Sharma is a gorgeous actress known for her role in the TV serial “Naagin.” Recently, making waves with her latest serial, “Suhagan Chudail,” and her appearance as a Chef in “Laughter Chef-Unlimited Entertainment.” Nia always shares updates related to her work on Instagram. Recently, the diva posted a picture of herself showcasing her OOTD look in a pink ruffle dress with a star necklace. Take a look at the photos below-

Nia Sharma’s Pink Dress Photos-

Taking to Instagram, Nia Sharma’s pink dress has a colorful and fun style. The outfit features tones like pink, including a strapless, tube-style plain midriff fitted with a flared ruffle layered mini dress, which highlights her curves and adds to the overall Barbie-inspired look.

Nia Sharma’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Nia styles her hair in a middle-parted puffed bun with loose front bangs. She opted for glam makeup, which included black fluttery eyes, blushy shimmering highlighter eyeshadow, and pink creamy lips. She accessorized with a golden star charm necklace by Damak India and white stilettos. The photographs show Nia Sharma’s dazzling Western fit, as she enjoys eating lychees and mirror selfies.

She captioned her post, “It was ‘My Day’.. I wore my fav pink…put on my fav glitter shadow .. ate my fav lychees (half kg) also I won two stars.”

