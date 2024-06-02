Summer Goals: Surbhi Chandna & Soha Ali Khan Slay In Floral Printed Dress

Summer fashion embraces light fabrics, vibrant colors, and playful patterns. Every outfit is a cool summer choice, from flowy sundresses and breathable linen shirts to shorts in tropical prints. Accessorizing them with straw hats, woven bags, and oversized sunglasses can give them a chic beach look. Don’t forget to add pops of color with statement jewelry or bold sandals to elevate your summer vibe. Indian actresses Surbhi Chandna and Soha Ali Khan show how to cool summer fashion with floral printed dresses.

Surbhi Chandna’s Floral Bodycon Dress

Flaunt your summer swag in a cool and chic style, just like Surbhi. The diva wears a blue bodycon ruched dress. The strapless pattern and comfy fabric make this fit perfect for rocking summer style. The floral print adds a touch of sophistication. With the bohemian necklace and earrings, she looks wow. The open hairstyle adds a breezy touch.

Soha Ali Khan’s Floral Maxi Dress

Showcasing her chilling fashion, Soha Ali Khan graced her look in a lavender-printed maxi dress. The off-shoulder pattern gives her a free-spirited vibe. She rocked her summer vibe with her open hairstyle. With rosy cheeks and pink lips, she looks wow. You can also style your summer like Soha and rule the fashion game. And the floral prints are pleasing to the eyes.

We loved Surbhi and Soha’s summer fashion in light shades and simple patterns.