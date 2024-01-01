Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi drops winter fashion goals, take notes

Sunayana Fozdar, renowned for her role as Anjali Bhabhi in the beloved TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently graced her Instagram stories with a fashion-forward showcase that’s sending winter wardrobe goals into a frenzy.

Sunayana Fozdar turns gorgeous in the warm winter layers

The small screen diva donned a vibrant parrot green high-neck sweater, effortlessly proving that staying warm doesn’t mean compromising on style. Taking it a step further, she elevated the cozy quotient by adding a chic white blazer jacket to the mix – a sartorial move that showcased both flair and functionality.

Fozdar’s radiant mane flowed freely, enhancing the overall glam quotient of her winter ensemble. The minimal dewy makeup look added the perfect finishing touch, making it clear that she’s mastered the art of looking fabulous even in the chilliest weather.

Sharing a captivating collage of photos, Sunayana Fozdar captioned the post, “Layering with jackets after so long.” This declaration resonated with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, as they soaked in the brilliance of Anjali Bhabhi’s winter wardrobe game.

Winter Wardrobe 101

As the chilly winter days roll in, it’s time to jazz up your wardrobe with comfy yet stylish must-haves. Imagine snuggling up in soft cashmere sweaters that feel like a warm hug, or stepping out in eye-catching coats that turn heads. Ankle boots add a touch of cool to any outfit. Colors swing from rich jewel tones to soft pastels, mirroring the calm beauty of winter. And don’t forget to spice things up with accessories like big scarves, cute hats, and cool gloves. Winter fashion is all about staying cozy and looking fab – so go ahead, make a statement and enjoy the chilly vibes