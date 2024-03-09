Classic Beauty: Sunayana Fozdar Captivates Our Hearts In An Exquisite White And Gold Saree

Sunayana Fozdar is an Indian actress who has worked in the Indian television business. The actress has also participated in numerous television shows and has been praised for her acting abilities and flexibility. She is well-known for her trendy and exquisite fashion sense and is frequently seen in stylish clothing that suits her personality. Whether on film, at an event, or in her regular life, she continually amazes with her stylish sense and immaculate taste. Look at the images she posted today of herself wearing a white and gold saree.

Sunayana Fozdar’s White And Gold Saree Appearance-

Sunayana Fozdar looked graceful in a white and gold saree and posted a picture of herself on Instagram. The actress opted for a deep white V-neckline, puffed pleated sleeves with gold stripe border blouse, and paired with a matching cotton fabric saree with a pleated tucked end piece. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted curly open hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with black eyes and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and white pearl embellished earrings, bangles, kadas, a black bindi, and a nose ring by Sejal Creation. In the pictures, she goes in the water and shows her curvy-toned figure.

