Taarak Mehta Fame Sunayana Fozdar Parties With Drashti Dhami Says, “Unplanned Catch Ups”

Sunayana Fozdar is a well-known actress for her role in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” recently shared a delightful moment with Drashti Dhami, a prominent television actress. The two stars were seen enjoying a spontaneous and fun-filled party. Take a look at the photos below!

Sunayana Fozdar’s Parties With Drashti Dhami-

Taking to Instagram Post, Drashti Dhami shared a picture of herself as she opts for a western bodycon dress. The actress styles her look with a side-partitioning curly open hairstyle and opts for glam makeup with peach lips. On the other side, Sunayana Fozdar looks fabulous in a green strappy, square neckline western dress. The actress finishes her look with a wavy hairstyle, minimal makeup, and pink lips.

In the photo, Drashti Dhami clicks a picture with Sunayana Fozdar and others, and they all smile big to the camera. The second picture has a trio of girl power, which features Sunayana Fozdar, Drashti Dhami, and their common friend as she poses with a big smile. Sunayana Fozdar reshared the picture on an Instagram post

By sharing the photos, Drashti Dhami wrote, “To Unplanned Catch Ups” with a red heart.

This unexpected yet delightful catch-up between Sunayana Fozdar and Drashti Dhami is a beautiful reminder of the joy that comes from unplanned moments with friends. It’s a memory that their fans can surely relate to and cherish.