Sunayana Fozdar Shares Throwback Travelling Photos in Floral Maxi Dress, Take A Look

Sunayana Fozdar, a lovely woman, gained recognition for her role in the renowned comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Aside from that, she is an enthusiastic traveler who enjoys discovering new places and cultures. Her travels know no bounds, bringing the spirit of every place she visits to life. Sunayana is driven by a desire to travel and loves making international experiences. Her trip has woven a tapestry of events that have enriched her life, serving as a monument to the transformational power of travel. The diva is giving herself a fresh holiday in Aloha Ubud Swing again.

On her Instagram page, Sunayana uploaded some amazing photos of herself in a multi-colored maxi dress. Have a look below.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Multi-colored Maxi Dress Appearance

The TMKOC actress looks in a multi-colored maxi dress. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram while enjoying her holiday at Aloha Ubud Swing. She donned a maroon, pink, and blue floral printed off-shoulder, breast-fitted with an attached thigh-high slit maxi dress. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted straight hairstyle. The actress applied minimal makeup with peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with long gold and white feather earrings and a light green bracelet.

