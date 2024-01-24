Couple Goals: Sunayana Fozdar pens love note for husband Kunal Bhambwani

Sunayana Fozdar, renowned for her role in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to social media to share a beautiful note dedicated to her husband, Kunal Bhambwani. The actress, known for her stellar performances on-screen, poured her heart out in a touching message that celebrated their relationship and marked the occasion of Bhambwani’s birthday.

In the heartfelt note, Fozdar expressed her love and admiration for her husband, emphasizing that he is not just her better half but a complete and fulfilling entity in their partnership. She playfully remarked, “I don’t say it often coz words won’t do justice to what you are …you’re not my better half coz you’re not half, you’re Full🫶 And we both make great Fullsss (pun intended )😂🙈♥️ Wish you all the happiness and love not just because it’s your birthday but because you deserve every bit of it @kunalbhambwani 🫶.”

Alongside the heartfelt message, Sunayana Fozdar shared a captivating photo featuring the couple dressed in vibrant sunshine yellow ethnic attire. The duo radiated joy and love, encapsulating the essence of their celebratory moment.

As the heartwarming post circulated across social media platforms, fans and well-wishers joined in to shower the couple with blessings and birthday wishes. Sunayana Fozdar’s openness in expressing her love and appreciation for her husband resonates with fans, showcasing the genuine and loving bond the couple shares.

The vibrant photo and the heartfelt note collectively paint a picture of joy and togetherness, making Sunayana Fozdar and Kunal Bhambwani a celebrated couple not just in reel life but in the hearts of their ardent admirers.