TMKOC’S Sunayana Fozdar Goes Dreamy In Lavender Saree, See Here

Anjali Bhabhi, aka Sunayana Fozdar, of the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has left fans awestruck with her latest dreamy allure. The actress is known for her fashion choices, from stunning bodycon dresses to bossy pantsuits to ethereal traditional outfits. However, the latest in her wardrobe collection is the dreamy lavender saree, and we bet you will fall in love with her six-yard elegance.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Dreamy Saree Look

Wow, wow, and how! Sunayana Fozdar knows it all. Expressing her love for timeless classics, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress wore a beautiful lavender saree featuring a stones embellished simple border. Her sleeveless blouse with an open-back pattern is an absolute show stealer. The low neckline increases the sensuousness. And we love her simplicity.

But wait, that’s not all! Sunayana increases the wow factor in her appearance with the small diamond earrings. At the same time, the matching bracelet and rings complement her appearance. The curly open hairstyle adds an extra dose of allure to the dreamy appearance. The golden eye shadow and winged eyeliner accentuate her beautiful eyes. The rosy cheeks and pink lips go well with her oh-so-breathtaking visuals. The actress flaunts her curves and dreamy allure throughout the video, making fans swoon.

Did you like Sunayana Fozdar’s dreamy look? Drop your views in the comments box.