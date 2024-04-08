Sunayana Fozdar Rocking The Shore In A Stunning Pink Thigh-High Slit Dress, Check Now!

Sunayana Fozdar is famous for her role in the iconic comedy program Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Aside from that, she is an avid traveler who enjoys exploring new cultures and landscapes. Her travels go beyond bounds, capturing the soul of each location through her lens. Sunayana is driven by wanderlust and adores making memories across borders. Her journey exemplifies the transforming effect of travel, with a tapestry of encounters that enrich her life. The diva is on yet another beach location as she appeared in a pink thigh-high slit dress; take a look below.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Beach Fashion Appearance-

Sunayana Fozdar stands out in a pink one-shoulder thigh-high slit dress, exuding confidence and glamor with her flawless attire. The dress’s vibrant pink hue complements Sunayana’s complexion, creating a bold, eye-catching look. The one-shoulder, asymmetric neckline, keyhole, midriff fitted, flared dress design adds an element of sophistication, while the thigh-high slit appearance adds a touch of allure to the ensemble. The outfit is from Urbanic.

Her hair is styled in a side-parted curly open tresses, adding to the glamour of the ensemble. For makeup, Sunayana chooses a glamorous look, with pink eyes with black smudge eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and a bold lip purple color that adds a pop of color to her look. Sunayana opts for minimalistic yet stylish accessories like silver earrings, bracelets, and rings that enhance the overall appearance to complement her ensemble.

