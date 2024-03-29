Fashion Fusion: Sunayana Fozdar Makes A Bold Statement In A Black Dress With Pop Art Jacket

Sunayana Fozdar is an Indian actress who has worked on Indian television. She is well-known for her sophisticated and beautiful fashion sense and is regularly seen wearing apparel that complements her personality. Whether on stage, at an event, or in everyday life, she never ceases to be astounded by her impeccable taste and fashion sense. Look at the photographs she posted today of herself wearing a black dress with a pop art jacket.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Classy Look Appearance-

The Telly actress looked stylish in a black dress with a pop art jacket and posted a picture on Instagram. The actress wore a black strappy, sleeveless, sweetheart neckline, straight plain, side thigh slit midi dress paired with a multi-colored pop art printed lapel collar, ¾ length sleeves, and side pockets featuring a jacket by Evanthe and it cost Rs. 1,299.

She fashioned her hair in a puffed half-tied bun and rest open straight tresses with side flicks. She applied minimal makeup with brown eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and brown matte lips. She paired her outfit with big gold earrings, a gold wristwatch, and beige heels. In the pictures, she flaunts her side-toned physique with a killer attitude.

