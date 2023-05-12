ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Chandna and her 'summer trend' hacks

Surbhi Chandna shows her fans the way to the summer fashion trend, and it’s absolutely a no miss for the fans. Scroll down beneath to check on her stylish fashion reel

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 May,2023 06:32:19
Surbhi Chandna and her 'summer trend' hacks

The popular television actress Surbhi Chandna has now stunned us to core with her amazing lookbook in summer fashion. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share gorgeous video, as she collaborated with the brand Amazon. Sharing the fashion reel, the actress gave off nothing but some mandatory summer fashion goals. Check out below-

Surbhi Chandna stuns with her summer fashion

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video, looking all wowzie with her summer fashion. The actress collaborated with the popular online shopping giant Amazon, as she stuns in some stunning avatars from bought from the website.

Sharing the video, Surbhi wrote, “tay on-trend this summer with Amazon India’s collection of fashionable outfits.
Shop now for the latest styles by searching for below codes on Amazon:

Label RITU KUMAR Turquoise One Shoulder Dress”

Here take a look-

About Label Ritu Kumar

Label Ritu Kumar, an iconic Indian fashion brand, has been a prominent name in the fashion industry for several decades. Founded by the renowned designer Ritu Kumar, the label has become synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship, rich textiles, and a celebration of Indian heritage.

Established in the 1960s, Label Ritu Kumar played a pivotal role in reviving and redefining traditional Indian textiles and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar’s vision was to create a brand that showcased the beauty of Indian textiles while incorporating contemporary designs and silhouettes. This fusion of tradition and modernity became the signature style of the label.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

