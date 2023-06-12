ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jun,2023 07:35:25
Surbhi Chandna is a burst of sunshine in yellow salwar suit, see pics

Surbhi Chandna, the stylish actress, recently stole the spotlight in a stunning yellow salwar suit that radiated sheer joy! Renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, Surbhi Chandna never fails to impress with her unique and captivating style. Whether she’s donning a graceful saree or rocking a chic western outfit, she effortlessly exudes elegance and charm. Her fashion choices have inspired countless fans to embrace their own individuality and experiment with their personal style.

For makeup, she picked up a minimal touch of makeover. Keeping her eyes dewy and lips pink, the actress completed the look with her long wavy tresses, leaving it streaming down her shoulders. Ornamenting the look with her gorgeous smile, the diva gave off goals.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Bringing some 🌞 at Work"
Bringing some 🌞 at Work”

Surbhi Chandna’s celebrated work folio

In addition to her impeccable fashion taste, Surbhi Chandna has made a name for herself in the television industry with her outstanding performances in popular shows. One of her most memorable roles was as Annika Trivedi in the immensely popular series “Ishqbaaaz.” Portraying a strong-willed yet endearing character, Surbhi captivated audiences with her remarkable acting skills. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Nakuul Mehta received widespread acclaim and garnered a dedicated fan base. Surbhi Chandna continues to captivate viewers with her talent and charm, solidifying her status as a beloved actress in the television realm.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

