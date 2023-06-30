ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Chandna is blooming in yellow salwar suit, see pics

Surbhi Chandna’s prowess in the fashion realm with this stunning ensemble is unmissable. The subtle elegance of the salwar suit is enhanced by Surbhi's sleek and glossy blonde brown hair, which adds a touch of modernity to the overall look. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 09:59:55
Surbhi Chandna is blooming in yellow salwar suit, see pics

Surbhi Chandna has left fashion enthusiasts in awe with her captivating appearance in a yellow salwar suit. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, showcasing her impeccable style and fashion sensibilities.

Known for her trend-setting looks, once again proved Surbhi Chandna’s prowess in the fashion realm with this stunning ensemble. The pastel shade yellow salwar suit not only complements her radiant complexion but also exudes a sense of vibrancy and cheerfulness.

Decoding her style in the suit

The diva’s choice of attire highlights her impeccable taste, as the traditional silhouette is given a contemporary twist. The subtle elegance of the salwar suit is enhanced by Surbhi’s sleek and glossy blonde brown hair, which adds a touch of modernity to the overall look.

When it comes to makeup, Surbhi knows how to strike the perfect balance. With sleek and well-defined eyebrows, mesmerizing kohled eyes that accentuate her natural beauty, and soft pink nude lips, her makeup is flawlessly executed. The minimalistic approach showcases her stunning features without overpowering the ensemble, resulting in a harmonious and balanced look.

Surbhi Chandna is blooming in yellow salwar suit, see pics 821870

Surbhi Chandna is blooming in yellow salwar suit, see pics 821871

Surbhi Chandna is blooming in yellow salwar suit, see pics 821872

Surbhi Chandna is blooming in yellow salwar suit, see pics 821873

Surbhi Chandna is blooming in yellow salwar suit, see pics 821874

Surbhi Chandna is blooming in yellow salwar suit, see pics 821875

No outfit is complete without the right accessories, and Surbhi Chandna masters this aspect effortlessly. A pair of delicate drop earrings serves as the perfect embellishment, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication to the ensemble. The attention to detail and careful selection of accessories truly reflects Surbhi’s fashion expertise.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

