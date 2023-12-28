Surbhi Chandna is grace personified in pista embellished lehenga set

Surbhi Chandna, the style sensation and Ishqbaaz enchantress, effortlessly masters every look with her impeccable sense of fashion. Recently, she graced the spotlight in a stunning pista green lehenga from Seep Mahajan, showcasing her flair for pulling off every ensemble to perfection.

A closer look at the lehenga set

The ensemble comprises a scooped neckline blouse, boasting a sleeveless pattern adorned with intricate designs, silver work, and sequins that add a touch of sparkle. Paired with a plain long lehenga skirt and a dupatta featuring small embellishments, the outfit radiates elegance and charm. The choice of pista green not only looks refreshing but also makes it an ideal pick for a Sangeet ceremony.

Surbhi elevates her ethnic chic with a trendy spin, rocking a statement choker necklace that adds a dash of glam to her ensemble. Matching earrings complete her accessorizing game, proving that the devil (or in this case, the style diva) is indeed in the details.

Her gorgeous wavy locks frame her face beautifully, and the golden eye shadow, accompanied by bold black eyeliner, accentuates her charismatic eyes. With rosy cheeks and glossy lips, Surbhi Chandna’s overall appearance is nothing short of a fashion masterpiece.

In the world of Surbhi’s wardrobe wonders, this pista green lehenga is a standout piece, blending tradition with contemporary elegance seamlessly. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a style story narrated with finesse and flair.