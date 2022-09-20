Surbhi Chandna, who is all on the board again with her upcoming show Sherdil Shergill has now left her die-hard fans all vibed up with her goof again, as Colors TV drops a promo of the show, unveiling Surbhi Chandna as the lead of the show.

The actress looked all stunning and bossy in her pink floral bralette topped with matching blazer coat and pink trousers.

Sharing the promo, Colors TV on its official Instagram handle wrote, “Office mein chalta hai bas inhi ka zor, jald hi aarahi hai aapke dil par bhi karne ruleDekhiye #SherdilShergill 26th September se, Mon-Fri raat 8.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Check

Sherdil Shergill shall star Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles. Earlier the duo worked together in the show Naagin 5.

For the unversed, Dheeraj Dhoopar was in Kundali Bhagya earlier, playing the role of Karan Luthra. However, the actor left the show a few months back, with reports claiming that he went on paternity leave.