Surbhi Chandna, the Naagin actress has come a long way. The actress owns a humongous fan following on her Instagram. All thanks to her regular fashion decks and style files that she drops in. The actress has served goals with her fashion lookbooks on Instagram.

As of now, she is currently exploring Portugal. The actress has now shared pictures from her Portugal diaries, and we are in absolute awe with her glam in the pictures. Scroll down beneath to check on how the TMKOC beauty is having the most of the country.

Surbhi Chandna shares Portugal photodump

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures where we can spot her all stunning in her casuals. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish black and white sheer strappy top. She teamed it with high-waist denim jeans and a stylish preppy yellow jacket. The actress keeping her makeup on point and minimal, did nothing but bask under the Portugal sun.

Portugal- a country that’s a feast for the senses

From its stunning coastline to its charming cities and rich culture, Portugal has something for everyone. Portugal has a rich and vibrant cultural scene. From traditional folk festivals to modern art exhibitions, there’s always something happening in Portugal. And of course, there’s the food – Portuguese cuisine is something way too worthy to try out, with dishes like grilled sardines, bacalhau (salt cod), and pastel de nata (custard tarts) that are sure to delight.