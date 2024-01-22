Surbhi Chandna Looks ‘Wow’ In Black-and-white Outfit With Oxidised Choker

The stunning Surbhi Chandna made a turning moment with her latest fusion fashion. The actress is known for her exquisite sense of fashion, from stunning western dresses to ethereal traditional sarees, and she has the knack to pull every look to perfection. And her latest black-and-white attire is no exception.

Surbhi Chandna’s Black-and-white Glam

Wow, wow and wow! Surbhi shows her charming side in a beautiful avatar. The Ishqbaaz actress wore a black and white one-shoulder flowy dress, giving her comfortable vibes. The one-shoulder pattern looks wow with the floor-sweeping details. In the simple ensemble, Surbhi looks nothing short of a dream.

How do accessories work?

Surbhi Chandna ditches the heavy makeup and accessories, embraces simplicity, and shows her elegance. She opts for open, soft curls. The bold black winged eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes. The dewy cheeks and shiny appearance look attractive, while the nude lips give her a wow appearance. And with the oxidised choker necklace, bangles and ring, she gives her appearance an extra dose of sophistication.

Did you like Surbhi Chandna’s black-and-white glam? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.