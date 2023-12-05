Surbhi Chandna turns boss lady in an oversized pantsuit, watch

Surbhi Chandna, renowned for her role in Naagin, recently showcased a striking shift in style, donning a commanding presence in a tailored oversized pantsuit. The actress, a fervent user of social media platforms, chose her Instagram handle to unveil a captivating photoshoot video, offering viewers a glimpse of her inimitable fashion sense.

In the mesmerising video, Surbhi effortlessly pulls off the chic ensemble – a stylish oversized tailored pantsuit that exudes sophistication. The choice of a corporate aesthetic is evident, accentuated by the addition of beige stiletto heels, elevating the ensemble to a perfect blend of power and elegance.

Notably, the actress opted for a distinctive hairstyle, embracing gorgeous smooth short curls adorned with golden highlights, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look. Her attention to detail extended to sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and glossy pink lips, completing the ensemble with finesse and ensuring every element contributed to a harmonious, fashion-forward statement. Surbhi Chandna’s recent photoshoot not only highlights her acting prowess but also establishes her as a style icon in the realm of contemporary fashion.

Surbhi Chandna’s work front

Surbhi Chandna, acclaimed for her versatile performances, has carved her niche on the television landscape. Notably recognised for her role as Annika Trivedi in “Ishqbaaaz”, she further showcased her acting prowess as Dr. Ishani Arora in the medical drama “Sanjivani.” Surbhi’s compelling portrayals and undeniable on-screen charisma continue to make her a beloved figure in Indian television.