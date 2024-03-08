Surbhi Chandna Unveils Her Wedding Look In A Dreamy Green And Pink Bridal Lehenga Set; Check Now!

Surbhi Chandna is a renowned Indian television actress known for her roles in Hindi television series. She is one of the fashionistas who never passes up an opportunity to captivate hearts with her stylish sense. She made her acting debut with a cameo role in the renowned Indian television drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress is active on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has a large following. She routinely shares personal and professional details with her fans. She looks stunning in her green and pink lehenga. Let’s have a peek down below.

Surbhi Chandna’s Bridal Lehenga Set Appearance-

The stunning actress shared pictures on Instagram in a green and pink lehenga set. The outfit consists of a green and pink embroidered sweetheart neckline, full sleeves pearl embellished blouse, matching flared long-length skirt, and paired with sheer floral embroidered tucked dupatta on her head. The outfit is from Bastra Vastra, and it costs Rs. 225,000. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for nude shade makeup with matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver and green stone embellished choker, earrings, mang tikka, white and green bangles with gold Kaliras by Bows And Blings. In the pictures, she showed her bridal outfit with her beautiful smile. She also shared a picture of her sandals, and the diva shows her husband and Karan Sharma’s grey sherwani appearance.

Do you like Surbhi's bridal appearance?