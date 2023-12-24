Surbhi Chandna’s Pista Green Lehenga Choli Can Light Up Sangeet Ceremony, Take Cues

The sensational beauty of Indian television, Surbhi Chandna, is spreading her charm in her new ethnic look. Surbhi jetted off with her boyfriend a couple of days ago for her friend and co-star from Ishqbaaz, Shrenu Parikh’s wedding. And now, the diva shows how she got ready for the Sangeet ceremony in a beautiful pista green lehenga.

Surbhi Chandna’s Lehenga

Wow, wow, and how! Surbhi Chandna knows how to pull every look to perfection with her styling sense. The Ishqbaaz actress dons a beautiful pista green lehenga from the shelves of Seep Mahajan. The outfit includes a low-neckline blouse with a sleeveless pattern crafted with intricate designs, silver work, and sequins. Paired with a plain long lehenga skirt and dupatta with small embellishments, it looks sparkling. In the pista green shade, Surbhi looks refreshing, making it a perfect choice for the Sangeet ceremony.

Surbhi Chandna gives her ethnicity a trendy spin with the statement choker necklace. And with the matching earrings, she completes her accessorizing. Surbhi’s wavy curls look beautiful. The golden eye shadow with bold black eyeliner accentuates her charismatic eyes. The rosy cheeks and glossy lips complement her appearance. In the photos, Surbhi shows her ethnicity in the striking moments.

What is your reaction to Surbhi’s new look in pista green lehenga? Drop your views in the comments box below.