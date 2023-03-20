Surbhi Chandna, the Sherdil Shergill actress took to her Instagram handle to share a candid Sunday selfie. The actress can be seen outshining like a doll in the pictures. The actress catering her no makeup glow in the pictures, left her fans awed once again, and for all the good reasons.

In the pictures, we can see Surbhi Chanda wearing a beautiful beige sleeveless top. She teamed it with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her blonde sleek hair. She completed the look with her filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. The actress can be seen all kissed by the golden hour, as she clicks the selfies while in the car. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Pictures Making their Debut on my GRAM Pick Your FAVOURITE #MARCHingtowardsAPRIL #swipe”

Here take a look-

Concerning Surbhi Chandna’s professional folio, the actress has come a long way. The diva has worked hard to reach where she is today. The actress is one of the celebrated television actress of recent times and with her impeccable chops on the screen, the actress continues to be one of the top-most divas from the industry. Venturing off with cameo roles in popular tv shows to grabbing lead female roles in leading tv shows, Surbhi Chandna has made her fans truly proud.

What’s more, she is also a popular Instagram star with a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram. The actress keeps her fans hooked and wowed with her everyday posts and pictures on her Instagram handle, and these above Sunday sunkissed photodump looks the best from the rest! What are your thoughts on the above selfies by Surbhi? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.