Television | Celebrities

Surbhi Chandna's unconditional love for Blackpink's Jisoo

Surbhi Chandna is someone who effortlessly grabs limelight and attention with her stunning presence. Well, this time, it's turn to check out her swag while grooving to Jisoo's song

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 May,2023 03:54:04


Surbhi Chandna is one of the most stunning and droolworthy young divas and performing artistes that we are having in the Hindi TV industry. In a career tha has spanned more than a decade, Surbhi Chandna has indeed struggled a lot to become one of the most appreciated actresses in the country and we feel her journey is indeed inspiring. From doing some good quality TV shows to being a part of fantastic and entertaining TV reality show projects, Surbhi has done it all and how. Her social media game too over the years has enhanced and gotten better to a great extent and we are loving the kind of content that she’s coming up from her end to woo hearts of fans. As far as TV shows are concerned ladies and gentlemen, Surbhi Chandna has done a phenomenal job in her entire career till date and we are all certainly very proud of her choices.

Let’s check out the latest that’s currently happening at Surbhi Chandna’s end and you will simply love it:

Given the kind of busy schedule that Surbhi Chandna has, it’s not always that she gets to chill and have fun. Well, if that’s the kind of schedule, guess what’s the best hack? Well, the hack is to have your dose of fun on social media itself. In her latest Instagram post, Surbhi Chandna is seen giving us all some stunning vogue vibes in pink while simultaneously grooving happily to Blackpink’s Jisoo’s Flower song and well, this once again proves the fact that she is indeed a true ‘Blink’. Let’s check it out here –

Surbhi Chandna's unconditional love for Blackpink's Jisoo 810836

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and amazing, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

