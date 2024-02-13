Surya Reddy in Imlie will be massy and entertaining: Sai Ketan Rao on his new role

Actor Sai Ketan Rao is all set to etch yet another major milestone in his acting career, as he embarks on a new journey of stepping into his second character in the popular Star Plus show, Imlie. Yes, as he bids adieu to the character of Agastya, he dons the new avatar, that of a dark-shaded cop Surya Reddy.

Sai’s entry in Imlie as the new character will kickstart a new phase in the show.

Here is Sai Ketan Rao talking exclusively about the challenges involved in playing the new character, and about missing Agastya.

Read on.

A good chapter of Agastya comes to an end and a new chapter starts in Imlie. Tell us about it.

Yes, this has been an unexpected twist in the show. But yes, this opportunity throws a new challenge at me and I am happy to do it. The idea is to make the story all the more interesting for the audience.

How did you take this twist of Agastya dying when you were told about it?

It was a sad moment for me when I was told. Any character I pick up, I put my heart and soul into it. While leaving a role, it becomes tough for an actor. But yes, it is a part and parcel of an actor’s journey.

How would you describe Surya Reddy?

Surya is a massy guy, wild. When he sees anything wrong happening, he will take action and then will speak. He is very unlike Agastya in this case. He is grey-shaded too.

Was there a need for Agastya’s death? The show has been going well.

Well, I think they wanted bigger numbers. They want the ratings of Imlie to touch sky-high.

Viewers were looking for a happy time in Imlie and Agastya’s life after marriage and they got this twist. What do you have to say?

(laughs), There are no happy times in a serial plot.

What is the feeling within you as you enter as a new character?

As an actor, there is always room to experiment. In one single show, I get to play two characters. So I am happy.

You are given a South Indian character here again after Raghav Reddy. What is your take?

Yes, I am working on my character of Surya. We have just shot for the introductory sequence. He is a person who is massy and entertaining. He is very intelligent. When we switch between roles in TV, we don’t have much time. I am watching a few Telugu and Tamil movies to get a hold on Surya’s mannerisms. I am adding a few Telugu lines as per the Director’s convenience. Imlie has a lot of South Indian fan following and they will be entertained.

Audiences will miss the Jodi of Agastya and Imlie. How did you take it?

The last few scenes of Agastya were actually emotional. I cried naturally. I knew the character was going to end in the next few scenes. The pain was evident on my face.

How is the feedback like?

Viewers have loved Agastya. They are missing Agastya now. They want to see me in action as Surya.

Which is the character that comes to your mind for Surya?

Many characters come to my mind when it comes to Surya. Simba played by Ranbir Singh is one of them. Rajinikanth’s films and Vijay Teja’s film Vikramarkudu are characters that I have got hooked up to as I prepare for Surya.

What are your expectations from this new journey?

I never carry any expectations when it comes to any character. I go with the flow and leave everything to the audience.

What are your takeaways from Agastya?

Agastya has been a family-oriented person, sobre, subtle, loving and caring. He was emotional as well as aggressive in his own terms. I learnt a lot from Agastya.

Are you looking forward to a new kind of chemistry with Adrija Roy?

Yes, there will certainly be a change concerning chemistry as I will play a new character now. I will miss Imlie calling me ‘Babu’. As co-actors, we have good coordination. We need to wait and watch to work on how the new character will merge into Imlie’s life.

What is the USP of this track in Imlie?

It is a very realistic track. There is a young woman who has lost her husband. How Imlie moves on in life after this tragic phase, forms the crux of the story. It will be interesting to see how Surya will play a part in taking Imlie ahead in her life. The plot has a realistic touch.