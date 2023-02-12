Weekends and friends can never go the opposite ways. And it’s not just for us but celebs all across too. Nothing can really make your joy better than hanging out with your friends during the weekends. That being said, Nia Sharma, who has always been this beautiful outgoing soul, and loves to spend times with her friends and family, has now shared pictures on social media handle as she spends her Saturday with her special friends.

Nia is an avid social media user. Her regular posts and pictures on her social media handle have always kept us amused and intrigued over the time. Not only Nia has shared unseen rare moments with her family and friends on her gram, the actress has also been quite popular for her picky fashion sense that she heads up with all the time. She has earned a huge number of followers on her social media handle.

Now coming back to her post on the weekend, we can see Nia going all smiles with Arjun Bijlani who has been her dear friend. The two can be seen all smiling together as they talk candid and happy together on their balcony. Sharing the beautiful picture, Nia had a special message for Arjun in the caption.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Nia Sharma has been known for her amazing work in some of the popular tv shows to date. Some of her notable shows include Jamai Raja, Naagin, Ek Haazaron Mein and others. The actress has also gotten featured in countless music videos to date, where she showed her skilled dance drills. As of late she was last seen in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.