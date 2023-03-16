The Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has now astounded us with her fashion decks and looks on her social media once again. Time and again, the diva has sparked with the best looks from her closet, and here again she didn’t fail to keep us wowed with her royal ethnic look with her latest photoshoot series online.

In the pictures, we can see Tejasswi Prakash wearing a beautiful ethnic outfit. She wore a stylish bralette that she teamed with matching striped palazzo pants. She topped it with a long floral shrug with flared bottom and statement long sleeves. She teamed it with a matching blouse. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight ponytail. The actress rounded it off with filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. For accessories, she decked it up with minimal accessories for the saree.

Sharing the pictures, as she poses like a queen on the stairs, she wrote, “Well here I am” with love sign in the caption.

Further Details About The Outfit:

Outfit @palanquine_bysandhyashah

Earrings @karishma.joolry

Ring @sangeetaboochra @minerali_store

Styled by @shreejarajgopal

Style team @dhwanii.jain

Here take a look-

Her beau Karan Kundrra couldn’t help but fall in love with the royalty in the looks and hit like to the picture. For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met each other inside the house of Bigg Boss, 15th season. The two fell in love with each other in the house and since then the two have been together, giving fans couple goals.