Tejasswi Prakash announces year’s chartbuster ‘Aidan Na Nach’, deets inside

The ultimate party anthem of the year is here as Tejasswi Prakash, the stunning Bigg Boss beauty, has just dropped the bombshell announcement of her upcoming music video, ‘Aidan Na Nach’. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share an enticing poster that exudes glamour and sets the stage for what promises to be a chart-topping sensation.

In the captivating poster, Tejasswi Prakash dons a breathtaking satin rusty-hued halter neck dress, showcasing her impeccable style and fashion sense. The actress complements her look with a cascade of long, gorgeous curly hair and bold makeup, exuding confidence and allure. As fans catch a glimpse of the poster, it’s clear that ‘Aidan Na Nach’ is gearing up to be a visual and musical spectacle. What’s more we see Tejasswi riding a horse in the poster, looking ultra swagger.

Teasing her eager audience, Tejasswi Prakash accompanied the poster with the announcement, “Groove into the New Year with #AidanNaNach🔥. Teaser Out on 15th December at 11 a.m. exclusively on @Playdmfofficial YouTube Channel. Full song out on 18th December!!” The countdown has officially begun, and fans can hardly contain their excitement for the teaser, eagerly awaiting the sneak peek into what promises to be a dance floor banger.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “I don’t think I am prepared for visuals of you on a horse”

Another wrote, “The anticipation for “Aidan na Nach” intensifies as its fiery poster hints at an electrifying and unforgettable musical experience”

Another user wrote, “You don’t need any reason to shine, Shine for yourself..”