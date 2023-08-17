Tejasswi Prakash 'Blue-ming' In Classy Couture; See Pics

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is back to make hearts flutter with her enchanting appearance. She has exquisite taste in fashion and a sense of adorning herself in the best way possible. Today she is ‘blue-ming’ in her classy blue couture, and we cannot get enough of her crazy charm.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Blue-ming Avatar

Styled in a royal blue hue, Tejasswi Prakash aced her edgy looks in the shirt dress. The diva embraced her eye-catching blue baggy couture. Her relaxed and comfortable vibe made her look stunning. But wait, there is more! The stunning pair of long gold earrings add a pinch of glitter to her avatar, simultaneously making her classy and cute.

Tejasswi Prakash complements her edgy glam with winged eyeliner, rosy blushed cheeks, and peach-bold lips. Her printed handbag adds a statement appearance. Kudos to the photographer Nikhil, who captured the beauty in the striking poses with his lens. In the caption, she wrote, “Embrace change(with a blue heart).”

Well, why not change? When the change is so beautiful and attractive. Tejasswi is known to slay her every avatar, whether ethnic or western; she never fails to grab our attention with her style. Her fans look up to her to keep their style quotient a level up.

Did you like Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘blue-ming’ avatar? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.