Nothing can beat the style and sass that Tejasswi Prakash brings in! The Bigg Boss beauty has time and again been on the top notch with her fashion outlooks and here again the actress has left the entire fandom all wooed with her fierce look in silver adorn. Flaunting her gorgeous curves in the pictures that she shared, Tejasswi dropped in fresh, rampant saucy goals.

In the photoshoot pictures that she shared we can see Tejasswi wearing a stunning designer silver co-ord set. She wore a deep neck blouse with a high-waist silver satin skirt with added frills. The actress completed the look with her long luscious black hair.

For accessories, Tejasswi decided to ditch it all. She completed the entire look with a pair of gorgeous beige heels. The actress posing with utmost glam and style, left her glam glow in all the gorgeous pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “ The only thing you can take from me is

notes

б

Styled by @natashaabothra

Outfit @houseofsoh

Photographer @mirajverma_photography”

Here take a look-

A fan wrote, “ The third picture is bomb yo i feels like you are staring at my soul”

Another wrote, “ Amazing pictures Every pixel in this picture is screaming only one word – beautiful”

Tejasswi Prakash shot to fame after featuring in the stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She later participated in the show Bigg Boss 15, in which she won too. There she fell in love with Karan Kundrra, and now the couple is one of the hottest pairs from the tinsel town. Tejasswi soon after BB bagged the leading role in the show Naagin 6. She now continues to wow her fans with her regular posts on social media.