Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates BF Karan Kundrra's Birthday With Champagne, Sea Food And More, Watch

The beloved Naagin, aka Tejasswi Prakash, celebrates her boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday with a grand party in Goa, including seafood, champagne, and many more. Check out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 15:00:10
Your favorite TV couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, always treat their fans with their togetherness. From getting snapped together at the sets of the shoot to attending events together to partying with friends or celebrating festivals, this couple never misses a chance to be with each other. And today is Karan Kundrra’s birthday, for whom his beloved girlfriend Tejasswi planned a beautiful birthday celebration.

Tejasswi’s Special Birthday Celebration

For the 39th birthday, Karan Kundrra, with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, flew to Goa. The duo shared the fun video from their getaway yesterday. And today, the actress gave her fans a sneak peek into how she celebrated Karan’s birthday.

Karan and Tejasswi looked stunning as they posed together for a mirror selfie. The actress donned a sultry thigh-high slit gown with cut-out detailing. In contrast, the birthday boy kept it cool in an ivory co-ord set. The duo can be seen celebrating Karan’s birthday with a bottle of champagne at night, near the beach with the beautiful moody setting. Not just that, the couple also treated themselves to mouth-watering sea food, including fish, shells, and other dishes. Along with the dinner, they enjoyed the artist performing the stunts in front of them while they ate. It was a wholesome birthday date, and we loved it.

