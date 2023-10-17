Television | Celebrities

Tejasswi Prakash has once again taken the fashion world by storm. The TV sensation, known for her captivating performances and impeccable fashion sense, recently graced the spotlight in a scintillating Rs. 24,500 orange playsuit that left everyone in awe. With her radiant charisma and impeccable taste, Tejasswi has proven that when it comes to setting trends and exuding confidence, she’s a true fashion icon. Let’s dive into the world of glitz and glamour as Tejasswi Prakash shines and stuns in her latest sartorial choice, proving that fashion truly knows no bounds.

Decoding Tejasswi’s look

Tejasswi, the reigning fashion queen, effortlessly slayed the style game in her vibrant orange playsuit. This fearless fashionista knows how to make a statement, and this playsuit was no exception. The bright orange hue screamed confidence and charisma, reflecting her bold personality. It was as if the color was tailor-made to complement her sassy demeanour.

But Tejasswi didn’t stop at just the colour – her outfit was a harmonious blend of femininity and edginess. The light shoulder-padding added a touch of elegance to the ensemble, while the satin bodice exuded sensuality. Paired with high-waisted taffeta shorts, it was a match made in fashion heaven. The high-waist design accentuated her slender figure, making her look absolutely stunning.

Tejasswi’s long, wavy hair was nothing short of a mane of lusciousness. Cascading down her shoulders, it framed her face beautifully. Her makeup was on point, with sleek eyebrows, soft dewy eye makeup, and lips painted in a delightful shade of pink. The overall look was a testament to her makeup skills, and she wore it like the makeup goddess she is.

Accessories can make or break an outfit, and Tejasswi certainly knew how to make them. She adorned herself with a pair of gorgeous drop earrings that added a touch of elegance to her ensemble. These accessories were like the exclamation point at the end of a stylish sentence.

See Photos here:

Finally, Tejasswi perched herself on her couch and posed like the boss babe that she is. With confidence radiating from her every move, she owned her fashion choice and her moment in the spotlight. Tejasswi’s style is more than just clothing; it’s a powerful expression of her personality, and she knows how to rock it with flair.