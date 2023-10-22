Television | Celebrities

Tejasswi Prakash Is Dreamy Allure In Colorful Floral Gown With Statement Choker, See Here

Tejasswi Prakash is a heartthrob actress in the town. The diva looks dreamy in the colorful floral gown with a statement choker in the latest dump. Check out the alluring photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Oct,2023 01:20:42
Tejasswi Prakash Is Dreamy Allure In Colorful Floral Gown With Statement Choker, See Here 863371

Wow, wow, and how! Tejasswi Prakash is back in the fashion game with her dreamy allure in the latest photos. Known for her impeccable taste in fashion, the actress never fails to make heads turn with her mesmerizing appearance. And this new dreamy look in a floral dress is no exception. Let’s take a look.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Dreamy Look In Floral Dress

For the stunning photoshoot, Tejasswi Prakash dons a beautiful floral dress. The black slip dress with a low square neckline accentuates her beautiful shoulders and collarbones. Followed by a fitting bodice and long skirt. The colorful floral prints look dreamy. At the same time, the cape details look stunning. In the beautiful dress, Tejasswi looks darling.

That’s not all! The actress adds an extra dose of glamour with the gold choker necklace embellished with green stones. With the wavy hairstyle, she exudes fairy tale princess vibes. Her beautiful, bold black eyes look enchanting. The shiny cheeks add an edgy touch, while the nude pink lips complement her dreamy allure.

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her swanky avatar with bold and striking poses in the photos. However, her beautiful smile seems magical. She poses in a classic background, creating a dreamy scene.

Tejasswi Prakash Is Dreamy Allure In Colorful Floral Gown With Statement Choker, See Here 863368

Tejasswi Prakash Is Dreamy Allure In Colorful Floral Gown With Statement Choker, See Here 863369

Tejasswi Prakash Is Dreamy Allure In Colorful Floral Gown With Statement Choker, See Here 863370

What is your take on this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Tejasswi Prakash goes all ‘shine n sensuous’ in Rs. 24,500 orange playsuit [Photos] 861945
Tejasswi Prakash goes all ‘shine n sensuous’ in Rs. 24,500 orange playsuit [Photos]
Tejasswi Prakash Wishes Her Man Karan Kundrra 'Happy Birthday'; The Couple Pose In The Darkness On The Sea Shore 861196
Tejasswi Prakash Wishes Her Man Karan Kundrra ‘Happy Birthday’; The Couple Pose In The Darkness On The Sea Shore
Tejasswi Prakash Pens Heart Melting Note For Karan Kundrra Says, 'My Favourite Human' 860741
Tejasswi Prakash Pens Heart Melting Note For Karan Kundrra Says, ‘My Favourite Human’
Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates BF Karan Kundrra's Birthday With Champagne, Sea Food And More, Watch 860387
Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates BF Karan Kundrra’s Birthday With Champagne, Sea Food And More, Watch
Tejasswi Prakash's Bustier Mini Dress With Thigh-high Boots Is Made For Cocktail Party 857177
Tejasswi Prakash’s Bustier Mini Dress With Thigh-high Boots Is Made For Cocktail Party
Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy 856833
Co Ord Set To Mini Skirt: Get Vacation Ready Like Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, And Mouni Roy

Latest Stories

Varun Dhawan keeps his casual swag high in Abu Dhabi, here’s how 863341
Varun Dhawan keeps his casual swag high in Abu Dhabi, here’s how
In Photos: Monalisa Goes Bold In Plunging Printed Lehenga Set 863279
In Photos: Monalisa Goes Bold In Plunging Printed Lehenga Set
Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead 863421
Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead
Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Abstract Blue See-through Gown, See Photos. 863271
Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Abstract Blue See-through Gown, See Photos.
Proud moment! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force attend special screening of Tejas organized by the team at the Indian Airforce Auditorium! 863418
Proud moment! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force attend special screening of Tejas organized by the team at the Indian Airforce Auditorium!
Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 863410
Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Read Latest News