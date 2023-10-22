Tejasswi Prakash Is Dreamy Allure In Colorful Floral Gown With Statement Choker, See Here

Wow, wow, and how! Tejasswi Prakash is back in the fashion game with her dreamy allure in the latest photos. Known for her impeccable taste in fashion, the actress never fails to make heads turn with her mesmerizing appearance. And this new dreamy look in a floral dress is no exception. Let’s take a look.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Dreamy Look In Floral Dress

For the stunning photoshoot, Tejasswi Prakash dons a beautiful floral dress. The black slip dress with a low square neckline accentuates her beautiful shoulders and collarbones. Followed by a fitting bodice and long skirt. The colorful floral prints look dreamy. At the same time, the cape details look stunning. In the beautiful dress, Tejasswi looks darling.

That’s not all! The actress adds an extra dose of glamour with the gold choker necklace embellished with green stones. With the wavy hairstyle, she exudes fairy tale princess vibes. Her beautiful, bold black eyes look enchanting. The shiny cheeks add an edgy touch, while the nude pink lips complement her dreamy allure.

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her swanky avatar with bold and striking poses in the photos. However, her beautiful smile seems magical. She poses in a classic background, creating a dreamy scene.

What is your take on this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.