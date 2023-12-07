Tejasswi Prakash Is ‘Too Hot’ In Red Ruched Dress, Karan Kundrra Can’t Stop Gushing

Tejasswi Prakash, the queen of hearts, made a head-turning appearance recently. The diva chose a bold, hot look that is more than just wow. Keeping up with the trend, Tejasswi Prakash opts for a refreshing look in a hot red dress from her exquisite wardrobe collection that left her fans and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra gushing.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Red Dress

On her Instagram, Tejasswi Prakash drops a series of stunning photos embracing her style. The actress wore a red ruched dress from the Miakee clothing brand. The extreme plunge-neck pattern increases the sensuality bar. While the bodycon ruched dress defines her hourglass figure, making fans mesmerized with the red-hot haze. Decked in the ravishing red outfit, Tejasswi Prakash looked nothing short of a fairytale princess.

Tejasswi’s perfectly curled locks add to the dreamy touch of her look. With the shiny eye shadow and winged, she enhances her beautiful eyes. The red, blushing cheeks and the cherry-red lips complement her sexy look. With that statement diamond earrings, the actress gives her look a glamour quotient. The transparent heels complete her look.

With the striking poses, Tejasswi defines her sultry figure that has left many mesmerized. Among them, one is her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who commented, “Red hot temptation.”

