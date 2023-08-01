Tejasswi Prakash proves green to be the hottest hue of the season, see pics

Oh, la la! Tejasswi Prakash is setting the fashion world on fire, proving that green is undeniably the hottest hue of the season! And she is all on point with her hotness once again! The actress left us all gasping for breath as she graced her Instagram handle with a series of pictures that can only be described as pure glam and glittery goodness.

Decoding Tejasswi’s look

Rocking a stylish halter neck glam green attire, Tejasswi transformed into an enchanting emerald goddess. The dress clung to her curves like it was made just for her, and she wore it with a confidence that could rival the most seasoned fashion icon. Green has never looked this good!

But the magic didn’t stop there – oh no! Tejasswi’s side-parted wavy long hair cascaded down her shoulders like a shimmering waterfall, adding an extra dose of allure to her already captivating look. It’s like she harnessed the power of the forest and made it her own!

And can we talk about her makeup game for a minute? All glowing to the core, she had us reaching for our sunglasses! With a dash of highlighter that could light up a stadium, the diva radiated nothing but grace and sophistication. Move over, sun – there’s a new shining star in town, and her name is Tejasswi Prakash!

Check out below-

Now, let’s not forget the dazzling accessories that completed this green goddess ensemble. Tejasswi knew exactly how to complement her look without overpowering it. She chose a pair of stylish golden drop earrings that added a touch of luxury and elegance to the whole affair. It’s like she waved a magic wand and sprinkled stardust on her outfit! With each picture she shared, Tejasswi had us under her spell. It’s as if she stepped out of a fairy tale and landed right in the middle of the fashion universe, ready to conquer it all with her incredible style and charm.

