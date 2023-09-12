Television | Celebrities

Tejasswi Prakash, Saumya Tandon and Helly Shah engage their fans in a scintillating style in amazingly stunning comfort dresses. You can take a look here.

Beauty and amazing dressing sense often go hand in hand!! And who other than actors can understand this well? Our leading ladies of TV have it in them to shine and glow every time they don new attire. The love they have for a certain design, style or the kind of attire is what makes us look into it more. Here we have celebrities Tejasswi Prakash, Saumya Tandon and Helly Shah showing us what comfort means when they wear easy and breezy comfortable outfits.

So yes, we have Tejasswi, Saumya and Helly wearing enjoyable attires and posing away to glory.

Tejasswi wears an orange cutout dress and poses on the shores of the beach. She captions the engaging picture as ‘ Inhale sky, exhale stars’. This picture of Tejasswi is breathtaking indeed. The messy hair, and the wind blowing through her face, the great and sensuous attire gives Tejasswi the classy combination!!

Moving on to Saumya Tandon, she too like Tejasswi shows her love for the sea. Standing on the seashore, showing us the beautiful scenery of the place, Saumya is seen wearing a green off-shoulder gown. She looks classy and stylish as she wears her sunglasses to look cool.

Helly Shah is seen wearing a cutout dress with a wrap design. She captions her post as ‘ A little lost A lot found’. Seems like she is in awe of this attire and this look of hers. Surely her fans too are going to be mesmerized seeing Helly in this stunning attire.

You can take a look at the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Seems like this is yet again an example of beauty and sensuality wrapped together in all three of them!! Who do you think is carrying off this style better?

You can take your pick here.