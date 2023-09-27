Television | Celebrities

Tejasswi Prakash skips BF Karan Kundrra's 'housewarming puja,' here's why

Recently, Karan Kundrra purchased a new home in Mumbai, and he was seen performing puja in the lavish place while his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash skipped the special occasion. Know why

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Sep,2023 22:01:18
One of the most loved couples in the town, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra has been painting the city red with their love affair ever since they met in the Bigg Boss house. The duo often treats fans with their adorable chemistry in their vacation photos to working together on sets. The duo have been inseparable wherever they go. However, Karan was seen performing Puja at his new home, where Tejasswi Prakash skipped the occasion, leading to a discussion on the internet.

Recently, Karan Kundrra was seen welcoming Bappa at Tejasswi’s home. However, Tejasswi Prakash skipped Karan’s housewarming Puja, which tensed their fans. And many worried whether everything was fine between the two. In contrast, many hope the duo will soon treat fans at Kafan’s new home. However, we found the reason for Tejasswi’s absence may be because she was at Lalbaugcha Raja to take blessings. As both events happened simultaneously, they couldn’t accompany each other.

Tejasswi Prakash was snapped at Lalbaugcha Raja alone, embracing ethnicity in a beautiful red chundari chap kurta with a matching pajama and dupatta. She looked gorgeous with the low ponytail, minimal makeup, and a small bindi. She adorns her look with oxidized jhumkas. The pretty Tejasswi made hearts flutter with her desi look.

