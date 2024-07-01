Tejasswi Prakash’s Bold Blouse Designs Make Her Look Stunning In Saree

Tejasswi Prakash is a heartthrob in the Indian entertainment world. She has won millions of hearts with her stint in shows like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, Pehredaar Piya Ke Naagin 6, and others. Apart from her on-screen appearance, she is known for her fashion choices, often making head-turning moments on the red carpet with her exquisite ensemble and effortless elegance. However, with her social media feed, it seems she loves sarees, so today, we will look at the bold blouse designs that make her look stunning in sarees.

1) Sweetheart Neckline Blouse Design

The Naagin 6 actress flaunts her curvy figure in a plain black saree with a contrasting colorful, shimmery sweetheart neckline blouse with strappy sleeves. The bold blouse design makes the actress look stylish.

2) Halter Neck Blouse Design

In a beautiful traditional blank saree with intricate vintage work, Tejasswi styles her look with a halter-neck blouse design with backless details, adding a glamour quotient to her saree style.

3) Butterfly Neckline Blouse Design

Get ready for party season wearing a shimmery sequin embellished saree, pairing it with a butterfly neckline blouse design, showcasing her sizzling side in an indo-western saree.

4) Sweetheart Neckline Blouse Design

Elevate your sizzling saree and look like Tejasswi in the captivating, shiny saree. She styles her look with a low sweetheart neckline blouse design. The short, sleeveless, and open neckline gives her a wow appearance.

5) Leaf-shaped Blouse Neck Design

Uplift your saree style in the printed satin saree, pairing your look with a contrasting black leaf-shaped blouse neck design. The backless pattern creates a mesmerizing glimpse into the saree look.

6) Deep V-neck Blouse Design

Flaunt your Gen-Z vibe in the traditional saree, pairing it with a darling deep v-neck blouse design that instantly adds an extra dose of glamour. The pastel shade suits Tejasswi’s skin tone, making her look stunning.