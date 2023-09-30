Tejasswi Prakash's Bustier Mini Dress With Thigh-high Boots Is Made For Cocktail Party

Highlights

Tejasswi Prakash shares a new set of photos on Instagram.

Naagin actress looks hot in a bustier mini dress.

Tejasswi shows her sassy and sensuousness in striking poses.

The Naagin girl Tejasswi Prakash is a fashionista who never misses a moment to capture hearts with her fashion choices. She soars the hotness bar in the cocktail party mini dress style in the latest Instagram photos.

Tejasswi Prakash In Mini Dress

On Saturday evening, Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of photos showcasing her hot avatar. She dons a beige-colored bustier mini dress with gold and silver embroidery. The strapless pattern accentuates Tejasswi’s beautiful shoulders. She pairs her look with the gold stockings, which give her a gold glow.

That’s not all! Tejasswi opts for an open wavy hairstyle to make it look breezy. The shiny cheeks and nude lips add a sense of sparkle. The black thigh-high boots complement her chic style. She balances grace and style in this look, making it a good choice for cocktail parties. But wait, there is more. The gold jacket gives her class. The gold charm and sultry looks will undoubtedly make you the star of the night.

Throughout the photoshoot, Tejasswi shows her sensuousness in striking poses. Sometimes, she poses on, flaunting her sass, and sometimes, she shows her sultry looks. And we can’t resist but praise her charm.

What is your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments.