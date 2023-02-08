In the entertainment sector, Tejasswi Prakash is among the most well-known personalities. She made news for both her romance with Karan Kundrra and her stylish appearance after competing on Bigg Boss 15 and taking home the prize. Tejasswi Prakash is a chic diva with the ability to gracefully wear a variety of traditional and western attire.

Tejasswi posted a number of images on Instagram while sporting a stunning floral-print dress that she bought from Dee Trunk’s stores. Tejasswi’s midi dress had voluminous sleeves, a square neckline, and a thigh-high slit. Tejasswi Prakash chooses to wear wavy hair and nude makeup. The actress is showcasing her lean body in this lovely flowery outfit.

Tejasswi Prakash was stunning in her colorful attire. Tejasswi can wear daring fashion selections with confidence. The actress looked extremely beautiful in her floral blouse and brown leather bottoms. She let her hair fall, and a smile spread across her face.

The image of Tejasswi Prakash was ethereal. She wore a lovely floral print saree with a plunging neckline and gorgeous backless embellishments over a sleeveless black blouse. She accessorized her outfit with a magnificent choker necklace that made a statement, and her low bun was styled with a low bun with gajra to complete the appearance. The soft glam makeup was the ideal finishing touch, and her big ring gave the outfit an extra edge.

In her lovely flowery short dress with a deep neckline and a front tie-up, Tejasswi Prakash looks very stunning. She accessorized with little pearl hoop earrings.

Tejasswi Prakash looked gorgeous with a flowing skirt and a shirt that matched it and had off-the-shoulder accents. In order to pose for the cameras outside the sets of her program, Tejasswi kept her hair short and loosely blow-dried. The actress looked flawless in her breezy outfit of a floral shirt and skirt. She stood out amid the world of glitter and sequins thanks to her outfit’s easy-to-look-at white and blue color scheme.