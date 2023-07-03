TejRan Love: Karan Kundrra keeps his ‘boyfriend duties’ on check, here’s how

The love story of TejRan (Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra) continues to melt hearts as Karan Kundrra showcases his impeccable ‘boyfriend duties’ in a viral video that has taken social media by storm. The adorable couple was spotted stepping out of a restaurant, presumably on a romantic dinner date.

Tejasswi-Karan’s video win hearts

The video captures Karan’s attentiveness towards every detail of Tejasswi’s well-being, displaying his unwavering commitment as a boyfriend. From ensuring her nail paint is perfect to keeping a watchful eye on her, Karan leaves no stone unturned in taking care of his lady love. Adding to the swoon-worthy moments, the doting boyfriend is seen gallantly escorting Tejasswi to their car, showcasing his chivalry. The video has undoubtedly won hearts, and fans can’t help but fall in love with this charming couple all over again.

Check out here-

Karan Kundrra can be seen sporting a fashionable checkered casual shirt, exuding a trendy yet laid-back vibe. He effortlessly pairs it with mustard cargo pants, adding a pop of color to his ensemble. Karan’s style choice perfectly balances comfort and style, reflecting his effortless fashion sensibilities.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in her white co-ord casuals. The coordinated outfit exudes a sense of chic minimalism, perfectly complementing her sleek straight hair and minimal makeup. Tejasswi’s understated yet fashionable look showcases her innate sense of style and elegance.