ThanksgivingDay: Blessings can work when luck does not: Vihan V Verma

Actor Vihan V Verma who was seen in the role of Mohit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, feels that blessings play a vital role in an individual’s growth. Today, on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day (23 November), Vihan counts his blessings and thanks the close ones in his life.

Says Vihan, “It is really difficult to point out few blessings. I believe blessings can work when luck doesn’t. My biggest blessing has to be my parents and family. My mom keeps praying for my well-being and I believe nothing can beat that!”

Ask him about his close friends who have been there for him always, and Vihan states, “I’m more of a person who needs quality than quantity. I have a very small circle of friends who don’t belong to this industry. They’ve seen me in my best and bad times. I cannot imagine my life without them. Talking about the industry, I’m really close to Sheetal Maulik, Neil Bhatt and Of course, Aishwarya Sharma is my sister. So really lucked out with these guys.”

On the person who has inspired him the most, Vihan avers, “Hands down my mom! I’ve seen her struggle, work hard and manage the home with a smile, no matter what. She’s the pillar that holds our family together in good and bad times.”

Last but not least, on this Thanksgiving Day, Vihan would like to thank, “My well-wishers, fans, friends and family. It’s because of their love and unconditional support that I’m here. I am nothing without them. So many people pray for your well-being in silence. I’d like to thank all these people and a big tight virtual hug.”

Happy Thanksgiving!!